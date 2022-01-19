Feb. 2, 1946—Jan. 7, 2022

ADAIR, IA—Virgil L. Sheeder, 75, of Adair, Iowa passed away January 7, 2022. He was born February 2, 1946 in Adair, Iowa to Kenneth Ira Sheeder and Helen Marie Lehman Sheeder.

Virgil graduated from Adair High School and moved with family to Racine, Wisconsin. He spent time in the Military as well as working for Deschmidt Tree Service for several years before taking a job with SC Johnson Wax and starting his own business Sheeder Tree Service.

Upon retirement in 2012 Virgil moved back to Iowa. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, leather work, and caring for his chickens, bees and pets. He could often be found tinkering in his shop or helping his nephew, Rick, farming.

He is survived by his children Eric (Karen) Sheeder, Jason (Phyllis) Sheeder, Sarah (Leon) Thomas, 1 brother Larry (Donna) Sheeder, 2 sisters, Marlene (Robert) Frohick, Twila Sheeder, and grandchildren Matt and Delilah. As well as many nephews, nieces and great nephews and nieces. He is preceded in death by his parents, siblings: Orville (Janice) Sheeder, Darlene (Dave) Christensen, and Linda (Bob) Coombs.

Funeral arrangements will be held at a later date.