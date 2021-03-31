July 1, 1932—March 23, 2021

RACINE—Ms. Virgia Lee Claybrook was born July 1, 1932 to the late Minnie (Jackson) B. Gatewood-Swift and John Henry Gatewood Jr. Virgia was born in Madison, Illinois. She received her education at Park High School in Racine, Wisconsin.

She accepted Christ at an early age while attending Wayman A.M.E. Church Racine, WI and later attending Coleman Chapel in Kenosha, Wisconsin where she lived until her untimely passing.

Ms. Virgia was a retired selector and packer and was employed at Ball-Foster Glass Company in Burlington, Wisconsin, retiring in 2000.

Virgia was a loving and caring person who loved her family and friends. She adored her family and would give them the world. Virgia had an Agape love for everyone that crossed her path. She enjoyed helping others and would often give her last. Virgia loved shopping, traveling, gardening, reading her Bible, walking and eating out at her favorite restaurant Golden Corral.

On March 23, 2021 Virgia Lee Claybrook gained her wings and went to be with the Lord. She was proceeded in death by her parents Minnie (John Henry) Gatewood, Granddaughters Sharneta Claybrook and Wili Allen.