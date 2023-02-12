Violet R. Yorgan

May 6, 1919 - Feb. 7, 2023

RACINE - Violet R. Yorgan, born May 6, 1919, to Bernard and Ella (nee: Meyer) Renpaul in Racine, WI, passed away February 7, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family.

Vi is survived by her five children: Timothy (Nancy), Kenneth (Sue), Diana (Bob), Sheila (Bill) and James. She is also survived by five granddaughters: Sarah, Amanda, Jennifer, Alyssa and Valerie; and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, James B. Yorgan; and her brothers: Jerry and Bernie; and sisters: Bernice, Virginia and Jeanette.

Vi loved pets and animals and her household would accommodate a menagerie of strays and rescues during her many years at the humane society. Vi was a very active volunteer for her church and community. She spent many seasons with The Racine Theatre Guild in various support roles but was particularly skilled with needle and thread, keeping costumes in performance condition through show after show.

In 1984, Vi portrayed the wife of Captain Gilbert Knapp (founder of the City of Racine). In hand sewn period costumes, James and Vi made over 200 appearances on behalf of the city of Racine for its sesquicentennial year celebrations. In later years she volunteered as a docent at the 1888 Schoolhouse. In 1991, Vi and Jim traveled to Russia with the RTG production of Foxfire and got to observe the August coup d'etat attempt in Red Square, firsthand from their tour bus.

A funeral service celebrating Vi's life will be held at the funeral home, 11:30 AM, Wednesday, February 15, 2023. Interment will follow at Graceland Cemetery. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for Visitation, Wednesday, 10:00 AM until time of service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Racine Theatre Guild would be greatly appreciated.

A very special thank you to the entire staff at Parkview Garden Assisted Living for their loving and compassionate care.

