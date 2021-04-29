Violet Olga Sharpe (nee: Schoenwetter)

Violet was preceded in death by her husband, Guy, in 2008. She is survived by her three daughters: Melody (Tim) Bernhardt, Joy (John) Brewer, and Gayla Sharpe, all of Racine; four grandsons: Jordan and Samuel Bernhardt and Joshua and Jared Brewer; and brothers: Lyle and David (Reva) Schoenwetter, of Illinois, and Loren (Kathy) and Marvin (Roberta) Schoenwetter of Wisconsin. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many dear friends. Funeral services will be held at Community Church of the Nazarene in Racine on Friday, April 30, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. Private burial will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park. Visitation at church on Friday from noon until service time at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Jon Nelson officiating. Memorials to SE Wisconsin Youth for Christ have been suggested.