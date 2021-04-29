April 7, 1929—April 24, 2021
RACINE – Violet Olga Sharpe (nee Schoenwetter), 92, met her Lord and Savior on Saturday, April 24, 2021. She was born in Columbus, WI, on April 7, 1929, the daughter of Clarence and Dorothy (nee Stark) Schoenwetter.
On March 28, 1959, she married Guy Sharpe Jr. in Racine at the First Church of the Nazarene. Violet taught at several elementary schools, including 22 years for RUSD, retiring in 1988.
Violet was preceded in death by her husband, Guy, in 2008. She is survived by her three daughters: Melody (Tim) Bernhardt, Joy (John) Brewer, and Gayla Sharpe, all of Racine; four grandsons: Jordan and Samuel Bernhardt and Joshua and Jared Brewer; and brothers: Lyle and David (Reva) Schoenwetter, of Illinois, and Loren (Kathy) and Marvin (Roberta) Schoenwetter of Wisconsin. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many dear friends. Funeral services will be held at Community Church of the Nazarene in Racine on Friday, April 30, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. Private burial will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park. Visitation at church on Friday from noon until service time at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Jon Nelson officiating. Memorials to SE Wisconsin Youth for Christ have been suggested.
Please see funeral home website for her complete obituary.
The Sharpe family wishes to thank the amazing residents and caregivers at Franklin Elizabeth Residence, who cared for Violet in such loving ways over her five years there.
