RACINE - Violet "Vi" May Knop, 61, passed away on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at Gentiva Hospice in Racine.

Funeral Services for Vi will be held at Strouf Funeral Home, Racine, on Friday, February 17, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. The family will receive guests at the Funeral Home on Friday, February 17, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service.