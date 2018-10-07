Violet M. Schoolcraft

May 5, 1925—September 30, 2018
RACINE—Violet May Schoolcraft, 93, passed away on Sunday, September 30, 2018 at The Woods of Caledonia.
She was born in Racine on May 5, 1925, the daughter of the late Eric and Anna (nee: Johnson) Melander. She was a graduate of Washington Park High School. Violet was united in marriage to Donald W. Schoolcraft in Racine on November 28, 1947. She has been a longtime member of Atonement Lutheran Church and had been employed at Western Publishing as an Analyst for 17 years, retiring in May of 1989.
Violet was an avid card player; including Bridge, Cribbage and Sheepshead. She enjoyed crafts, sewing, crocheting, knitting and cross stitch. Violet also enjoyed golfing at Washington Park, Shoops and Ives Groves and traveling.
Violet is survived by her daughter, Donna Whipple of Racine, son, Thomas (Kim Curtis) Schoolcraft of Phoenix, AZ; grandchildren, Darien (Ashleigh) Schoolcraft, Tyler Schoolcraft, Dustin Whipple, Stephanie Whipple, Kelly (Sean) Ronayne, Brooke (Richard) Fagan; great grandchildren, Riley Ronayne, Nora Ronayne, Isabella Ferguson and Richard Fagan. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.
Violet was preceded in death by her husband, Donald on December 20, 1984; sisters, Louise (Fred) Eisenhut, Doris Jean (Gordon) Nelson, Ruth (Aaron) Franklin and Pearl Mott; brothers, Kenneth (Helen) Melander, Leslie Melander, and brother-in-law, Norman (Olga)Schoolcraft.
Funeral services will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Saturday, October 13, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. Violet will be laid to rest next to her husband Donald at Graceland Cemetery.
Those wishing to remember Violet in a special way may direct memorials to Living Faith Lutheran Church, American Cancer Society or any veteran organizations.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.sturinofuneralhome.com
STURINO FUNERAL HOME
3014 Northwestern Ave.
262-632-4479
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.