Jan. 27, 1930—Feb. 23, 2022

CALEDONIA, WI—Violet B. Brink “Vi” (nee Gaida) Passed away on February 23, 2022 in Springfield, MO.

Violet was born in the Town of Lake, WI on January 27, 1930. The daughter of Julius and Antonia Gaida. Violet was united in marriage to Robert Brink at St. Johns Parsonage in the Town of Lake, WI on March 3, 1950. Violet traveled with Bob to Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, France and many locations in the United States while Bob was in the service. Upon Bob’s retirement, they moved to the Town of Caledonia. Violet enjoyed golfing with a group of ladies from the area and going to Las Vegas.

She is survived by her three children: Robert (Carol) Brink of Milwaukee, WI, Donna (Rich) Cole of Springfield, MO and Larry (Leela) Brink of Montello, WI. Further survived by six grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Three sisters: Irene Sobieski, Dorothy Sobieski and Helen Rudoll. Violet was preceded in death by her husband Bob, parents: Julius and Antonia Gaida; brother, Willard Gaida and two sisters: Margaret Nally and Sylvia Lacher.

Visitation at Molthen Bell Funeral Home (700 Milwaukee Ave, South Milwaukee) on Friday, March 4, 2022, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Funeral service at the funeral home on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 10:00 AM. Interment Forest Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Alzheimer’s Association.