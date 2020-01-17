Viola M. Braznell Nee: Otwaska

On October 19, 1940, Viola was united in marriage to Stephen J. Braznell. They were blessed with many years of marriage before Stephen preceded her in death on May 5, 1988. Viola was a lifelong member of St. Lucy Catholic Church, member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary and Catholic Woman’s Club of Racine. Viola was first of all a homemaker, caring for her family. Later in life she went to work for M & H Foods and then as a custodian at Hansche School, retiring in 1980. Blessed with good heath, Viola worked in her vegetable garden and cared for her roses every summer. She could be seen riding her 3-wheel bike along the street of Lake Park well into her 80’s. She went out to dinner every night with her brother Lenny and sister Norma for many years until their passing, but most of all enjoyed her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great- great grandchildren. She was a remarkable, wife, mother and grandmother.