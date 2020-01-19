Viola M. Braznell (nee: Otwaska)
Viola M. Braznell (nee: Otwaska)

Viola M. Braznell Nee: Otwaska

April 6, 1917 – January 13, 2020

RACINE – Viola M. Braznell, age 102, passed away peacefully Monday, January 13, 2020 at St. Monica’s Senior Living.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Lucy Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Ave, on Monday, January 20, 2020, 11:00 a.m., interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Visitation will be held at the church Monday from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass. Memorials to St. Lucy Catholic Church or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital have been suggested.

