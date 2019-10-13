September 7, 1938 – October 5, 2019
RACINE – Vincent J. Czuper, age 81, died unexpectedly on Saturday October 5, 2019 at his residence. Vincent was born in Racine on September 7, 1938, son of the late Vincent J. and Adella (nee: Panyk) Czuper Sr.
Vince graduated from Washington Park High School and then proudly served in the U.S. Army. He was employed with Western Publishing for 44 years until his retirement. In his spare time, Vince enjoyed hunting and watching the Packers and Cubs.
Vince will be missed by his siblings, Paul Czuper, Andrea (Jerry) Smith, Philip (Marie) Czuper and Brian Czuper; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Private family services were held.
