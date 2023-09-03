RACINE—Vincent Harold Angel, 76, died August 24, 2023 at home. He was born in Racine to Harold and Gertrude Angel. Vince graduated from St. Catherine’s High School and Carthage College.

He taught briefly at Janes School before putting in 31 years at J.I. Case. After leaving Case he worked several years as a driver for Johnson Transportation Services—a job he loved. Vince served for six years in the Army Reserve.

Vince was married to Linda (Doughty) Angel for over 57 years. They had two children, Christopher and Erin. Erin preceded her father in death 20 days before Vince’s own.

He also leaves behind three brothers: Paul (Peggy), Tom (Ann) and Fred; as well as one sister, Sheila. Vince also had many wonderful nieces and nephews; and two sisters-in-law: Carol Doughty and Renate Doughty.

Vince was a kind soul who loved his family, spending Packer Sundays and other sports events together with them. He loved to read, meet his friends for breakfast, lunch, and dinner and genuinely loved being with friends and family. He would strike up a conversation with anyone.

Vince was preceded in death by his parents, mother and father-in-law, brothers-in-law and two dear nephews.

A memorial gathering will be held for Vince and Erin together Thursday morning, September 7, 2023 at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home. A visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m., a celebration of their lives at 11:00 a.m. with lunch to follow at Preservation Hall.

Memorials have been suggested to Compassus Hospice, 13200 Globe Drive, Unit 203, Mount Pleasant, WI 53177.

The family wants to thank the Compassus Staff for the wonderful care they gave to both Vince and Erin.

