Vina Dolores Jacobs

Prior to college, she worked at the Dumore Company, saving so she could go on and further her education. After graduating, she worked for a year at Madison Newspapers, Inc., then studied for a summer in Mexico at the University of Veracruz; living with a Mexican family, learning Spanish. From there, she moved to beautiful Colorado, initially working at a downtown Denver travel agency, then at Bendix Aviation. Some years later, she was transferred to Los Angeles, then San Bernardino, California, where she started missing family and friends back home in Wisconsin. So, she returned to Racine, settling in at S.C. Johnson, working there for 21 years in sales, public relations and communications, retiring in 1986.