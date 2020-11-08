Vilma A. Roman

Vilma was born on December 14th, 1936 in Guatemala, the daughter of the late Ernesto & Juana (Soto) Penate. She was educated in the schools of Guatemala. Vilma married Alberto Roman on March 17, 1962. She was employed as a Trauma RN for hospitals and Certified Nursing Assistant for many years. She was a member at Immanuel United Methodist church. Her hobbies included singing, going to church, cheering for the Packers, but most of all she loved spending time with her friends and family, especially her grandchildren.