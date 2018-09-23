February 4, 1926—September 21, 2018
RACINE—Vilas O. Peterson, 92, passed away on Friday, September 21, 2018 at Sienna on the lake.
He was born in Raymond, WI on February 4, 1926, the son of the late Oscar and Ethel (nee: Harcus) Peterson. On September 3, 1955, Vilas was united in marriage to Janet Petersen in Waukegan, IL.
Vilas proudly served his country in the United States Army, serving in the Korean War. He worked as an operating engineer for Cape Construction for over 50 years. Vilas was a member of Faithbridge United Methodist Church—Franksville Campus for many years. Vilas along with his wife were avid antique dealers. Vilas loved going up north to their cottage on Little Hills Lake, snowmobiling and fishing with his family. He also enjoyed NASCAR.
Surviving are his wife, Janet; children, Randall (Peggy) Peterson, Ronald (Marie) Peterson, and Becky Grasso; grandchildren, Kelly (Nick) Briski, Erin (Mark) Boe, Laura (Jason) Kralovetz, Destiny (Jason) Johnson, Kyle Peterson, and Corey Grasso, 15 great grandchildren, sister-in-law, Sharon Benda and brother-in-law, Lee (Lynn) Petersen. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Vilas was preceded in death by his great granddaughter, Layla Faith, son-in-law, Glenn Grasso, and his brother, LeRoy (Virginia) Peterson and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Bill and Bev Helling, brother-in-law, Jack Benda.
Funeral services for Vilas will be held at Faithbridge Church—Franksville Campus, 10402 Northwestern Ave, Franksville, WI 53126, on Thursday, September 27, 2018 at 12 noon with Rev. John Fleming officiating. Visitation will take place at the church from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Vilas will be laid to rest at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in a private ceremony.
Vilas’ family would like to thank Sienna on the Lake, and Grace Hospice for the caring and compassionate care that they gave to Vilas during this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Faithbridge Church-Franksville Campus have been suggested.
