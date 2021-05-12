 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Viladene Elizabeth Schmidt-Uebele
0 comments

Viladene Elizabeth Schmidt-Uebele

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Viladene Elizabeeth Schmidt-Uebele

Viladene Elizabeth Schmidt-Uebele

December 2, 1924 - November 28, 2020

WATERFORD - Viladene Elizabeth Schmidt-Uebele, age 95, of Waterford, passed away on November 28, 2020.

A Memorial Gathering will take place on Saturday, May 15, 2021 from 10:30 AM to 11:45 AM with services beginning at 12:00 PM at Community United Methodist Church, 455 S. Jefferson St., Waterford, WI 53185.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to Caldwell Food Pantry, Community United Methodist Church Food Pantry or a food pantry of your choice. Private Inurnment at Oakwood Cemetery in Waterford.

Mealy Funeral Home Waterford, WI www.mealyfuneralhome.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Hacking your brain for better sleep

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News