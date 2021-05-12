Viladene Elizabeth Schmidt-Uebele

December 2, 1924 - November 28, 2020

WATERFORD - Viladene Elizabeth Schmidt-Uebele, age 95, of Waterford, passed away on November 28, 2020.

A Memorial Gathering will take place on Saturday, May 15, 2021 from 10:30 AM to 11:45 AM with services beginning at 12:00 PM at Community United Methodist Church, 455 S. Jefferson St., Waterford, WI 53185.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to Caldwell Food Pantry, Community United Methodist Church Food Pantry or a food pantry of your choice. Private Inurnment at Oakwood Cemetery in Waterford.

