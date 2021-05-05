Viladene Elizabeeth Schmidt-Uebele

She retired from Graf Bus Company where she had worked for many years driving specialized transportation. Her career as a bus driver began with the Hillcrest School and then to driving children with special needs to various schools in Racine County – especially the Wadewitz Elementary School. Prior to driving school busses, she was employed at Aber Engineering as a riveter and performing other work during World War II. During the summer she would take census for the Waterford Graded School District. Additional work included raising chickens, selling eggs, and tending to her large vegetable garden. She would freeze, can, and was always willing to share her produce with others. She was active with a SHARE program and worked with the Caldwell Food Pantry and the senior nutrition site at Levi Barnes. Serving others and volunteering was very important to her.