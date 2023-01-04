Victoria Rivera Malacara

Victoria was born on March 6, 1934, in Beeville, TX to Xavier and Catalina (nee: Rivera) Cavazos. On December 1, 1955, she was united in marriage to Henry Malacara, Sr. for 67 years. Victoria worked at Color Arts in Racine for over 23 years. The most important aspect of her life was her family. Victoria and Henry raised their four children and did everything they could to make a better life for them. As foster parents, Victoria and Henry shared their love with children who needed a secure home. Victoria and Henry also kept their home opened to other family members during their time of need. Victoria loved to cook and have all the family over for meals. She was so happy when all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren came to visit.