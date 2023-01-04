Mar. 6, 1934 – Jan. 1, 2023
KENOSHA—Victoria Rivera Malacara, age 88, passed away at home on Sunday, January 1, 2023.
Victoria was born on March 6, 1934, in Beeville, TX to Xavier and Catalina (nee: Rivera) Cavazos. On December 1, 1955, she was united in marriage to Henry Malacara, Sr. for 67 years. Victoria worked at Color Arts in Racine for over 23 years. The most important aspect of her life was her family. Victoria and Henry raised their four children and did everything they could to make a better life for them. As foster parents, Victoria and Henry shared their love with children who needed a secure home. Victoria and Henry also kept their home opened to other family members during their time of need. Victoria loved to cook and have all the family over for meals. She was so happy when all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren came to visit.
Surviving are her loving husband, Henry; children: Henry (Jenny) Malacara II of Mount Pleasant, Mario (Kim) Malacara of Bayview, Marco Malacara of Kenosha and Kara (Craig) Strupp of Kenosha; 13 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. Victoria was preceded in death by her parents, Xavier and Catalina; son, Henry Malacara I; sisters, Nicholasa Salinas, Paula Delgado, Concha Rios and Lena Vasquez; brothers, Antonio, Gerardo and Juan Cavazos; and special family member, “Pinky” Reeves.
Service for Victoria will be held in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Thursday, January 5th, at 12:00 P.M. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Thursday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service. Entombment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery following the service.
