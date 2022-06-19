Dec. 24, 1959—June 14, 2022

Victoria Marie “Vicki” Fox, 62, passed away at Aurora Zilber Family Hospice on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

Vicki was born on December 24, 1959 to Roy and Carol (nee: Skelley) Fox. She was employed in the punch press department for ACME and for Insinkerator, where she worked for 18 years.

In her free time, Vicki loved to see old cars, whether at car shows or at the junkyard. She was also an animal lover, owning six ferrets, six cats, and six dogs over the course of her lifetime. Vicki had adopted a rescue dog from Hurricane Katrina. She was a known rummage sale aficionado, taking her son, Manuel, on trips through many neighborhoods on the weekends, where she met many of her friends. She enjoyed frequenting 7 Mile Fair. Above all, Vicki loved spending time with her son, going out to eat with him, and spending time with her grandkids.

She will be missed by her son, Manuel (Lori) Pedrosa III; granddaughters: Hailey and Sydney; brothers: Andrew (Melissa) and Kenneth Fox II; her aunt, Margaret; and other nieces, nephews, family members, and friends.

Vicki goes on to be reunited with her mother, Carol Fox.

In keeping with her wishes, private family services have already been held. She will be laid to rest at Greenwood Cemetery in Platteville.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the H.O.P.E. Safe House animal shelter.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to all who took care of Vicki at Aurora Zilber Family Hospice.

