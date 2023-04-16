FRANKSVILLE – Victoria J. Overland, age 94, passed away at her residence on April 13, 2023.
Vicky retired from AC Spark Plug GM.
There will be no services.
Miller Reesman Funeral Home
620 15th Ave
Union Grove, WI 53182
(262) 878-2500
FRANKSVILLE – Victoria J. Overland, age 94, passed away at her residence on April 13, 2023.
Vicky retired from AC Spark Plug GM.
There will be no services.
Miller Reesman Funeral Home
620 15th Ave
Union Grove, WI 53182
(262) 878-2500
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.