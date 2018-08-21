RACINE—Victoria E. “Vickie” Bomberger, age 66, passed away unexpectedly on Friday August 17, 2018. Victoria was born in Hanover, PA, daughter of the late Louis and Annie (nee: Klunk) Bomberger.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 1101 Erie St, on Tuesday August 21, 2018, 12:00 p.m. noon, with Rev. Antony Thomas officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 12:00 p.m. Private interment will be held at Holy Savior Cemetery, York, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Patrick Catholic Church or the Women’s Resource Center have been suggested.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
