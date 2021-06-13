Dec. 25, 1945—June 9, 2021

MONROE—Victoria Ann Crain (nee: Teale), 75, passed away on June 9, 2021. She was born in Monroe, Wis. on Dec. 25, 1945, the daughter of the late Louis and Lucy (nee: Wierzba) Teale.

She was a graduate of University of Wisconsin Whitewater, where she met the love of her life, James Crain. The two were united in marriage on May 3, 1969.

A beloved preschool teacher, Victoria taught generations of children at Trinity Coop Nursery School in Kenosha for 30 years.

Victoria loved spending time with her friends, family, and her grandchildren. She loved playing piano and singing, especially at church. She was also an amazing photographer, taking pictures of friends, family, birds, and flowers, and creating homemade greeting cards for her loved ones.

She is survived by: her husband James; children: Stephanie (Jason) Jarstad and David (Shana) Crain; and grandchildren: Maxwell and Cole Jarstad, Evelyn Rau and Esme Crain.

Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for visitation at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 1533 Erie St. on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at 1:00 PM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 2:00 PM. with Rev. Steve Varghese officiating.