July 4, 1965 — January 24, 2021

Victor Yankee Turner, age 55, passed away unexpectedly on January 24, 2021, at Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine.

Victor was born in Nampa Idaho on July 4, 1965 to Earl and Betty Turner (nee Weiher). Victor attended schools in Idaho, Arkansas and Wisconsin. He was an experienced tile installer, and then went on to become a forklift operator ending his career with XPO Logistics in Sturtevant.

Vic loved his baseball caps, was a die-hard Chicago Cubs and the Green Bay Packers fan. He had a large collection of bald Eagles. Vic enjoyed spending time with his family, watching sports and what he called his man soap opera — WWE, the outdoors, BBQ’ing, sweet tea, and loved to dance to old funk music. He had a positive outlook on life, his smile and laughter was contagious, and he also had that unforgettable Alabama accent.