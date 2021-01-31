July 4, 1965 — January 24, 2021
Victor Yankee Turner, age 55, passed away unexpectedly on January 24, 2021, at Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine.
Victor was born in Nampa Idaho on July 4, 1965 to Earl and Betty Turner (nee Weiher). Victor attended schools in Idaho, Arkansas and Wisconsin. He was an experienced tile installer, and then went on to become a forklift operator ending his career with XPO Logistics in Sturtevant.
Vic loved his baseball caps, was a die-hard Chicago Cubs and the Green Bay Packers fan. He had a large collection of bald Eagles. Vic enjoyed spending time with his family, watching sports and what he called his man soap opera — WWE, the outdoors, BBQ’ing, sweet tea, and loved to dance to old funk music. He had a positive outlook on life, his smile and laughter was contagious, and he also had that unforgettable Alabama accent.
Surviving are his wife, Dona Turner; mother, Betty Turner; daughters Stephanie Krueger (fiancé Raymond White), Shelby (David) Everson; honorary daughter Sabrina Liberty (fiancé Brian Schmidt); stepson Russell King; Uncles, Herman Weiher, Kenny (Mary) Weiher; aunts, Brenda Suehring, Beatrice Knetig, Connie Galbraith; sister in law, Lora (Jon) Squires, brother in law, Del (Lisa) McClure, special niece, Sierra Squires, special nephews, Clayton Squires, Callen McClure, granddaughters, Kahlea Everson, Lexi Liberty; furbabies he loved so much, Ritzi, Tippi, Diamond and Malani, special friends Keith and Debra Redell, and Jean Graham of Scotland. He was greeted in heaven by uncles and aunts, George (Karen) Weiher, Ben Weiher, Lee (Sue) Weiher, Jimmy Weiher, Mary Schroeder, first wife “Bear” Turner, and furbaby Chewy.
Per Vic’s wishes, he hated funerals, so we will not be having one for him. The family will be honoring Victor’s wishes with a celebration of life, tentatively 7/3/21. His wish was also to be cremated.
A heartfelt thanks to everyone for all their support to Victor during his cancer treatments, special thanks to Dr Sana Jeffreys and the Aurora cancer team, Dr. Kyle Dubose and the Aurora wound care clinic staff. Also thank you to all the family, friends and neighbors for their support during the last year.
In memory of Vic, please make someone else smile or laugh.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT
262-552-9000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.