December 31, 1929—November 8, 2021

MT. PLEASANT—Victor Steve Nemeth died November 8, 2021 at the age of 91 years. Vic was born December 31, 1929 at his family’s farm in Union Grove. He was a surprise New Years Eve baby for his seven older siblings. Farming, hunting, fishing and gardening were his passions along with spending time with his many nieces and nephews. He went off to the army and was a small arms instructor during the Korean War.

Vic worked at Hamilton Beach in Racine as a fine metal finisher for many years until it closed. He met his wife Marilyn (Schmadl) through friends and they were married June 28, 1958. Vic also worked at Johnson Outboard Marine in Waukegan, Illinois until he retired.

Victor outlived his parents, all seven of his siblings and several of his nieces and nephews. Loving husband to Marilyn “Mike” (nee Schmadl) Nemeth. Dear father to (the late) Steven Joseph (Jennifer) Nemeth, Joy Lyn (Anthony) Rehm. Beloved grandpa to Ellyn (David J.) Madisen, Julia Rehm, Robert (Kaiya Burrows) Rehm. Great-grandpa to Melieke Nemeth, Lilianna Madisen, David Madisen, Lexi Madisen and Luca Burrows.

Military honors ceremony on December 15, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery (21731 Spring St, Union Grove).