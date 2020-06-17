Victor Joseph Morris (Victor Joseph Stanislaus Marozas)

MT. PLEASANT — Victor J. Morris, 96, passed away on June 13, 2020. His funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Thursday, June 18th, at 6:00 p.m. with Rev. Dr. Warren Williams officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Private family burial will be in Mound Cemetery.

In accordance with Racine County mandate, only 50 people will be allowed to enter the funeral home at a time. You may be required to wait outside until others leave the building. For the safety and security of our guests we also require those in attendance to wear a face covering. We thank everyone for their understanding and cooperation during this difficult time.