Victor D. Uebe

May 25, 1945 – April 13, 2021

RACINE – Victor Donald Uebe, age 75, passed away peacefully at Magnolia Hill Assisted Living on Tuesday, April 13, 2021.

Victor was born in Racine on May 25, 1945 to the late Victor and Sophie (nee: Meyer) Uebe. Vic faithfully served our country with the United States Army in Vietnam.

In addition to his parents, Victor was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Uebe; daughter, Lorie Ortiz; and sister, Shirley Olson.

Services celebrating Victor’s life will be held at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 3:00 pm. Military honors will follow. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Saturday from 2:00 – 3:00 pm.

A heartfelt note of thanks to wonderful staff at Magnolia Hill and to Vic’s former wife, Kathy Wells, for the compassionate care & support given in Vic’s time of need.

