Victor D. Uebe

May 25, 1945 – April 13, 2021
RACINE – Victor Donald Uebe, age 75, passed away peacefully at Magnolia Hill Assisted Living on Tuesday, April 13, 2021.
Victor was born in Racine on May 25, 1945 to the late Victor and Sophie (nee: Meyer) Uebe. Vic faithfully served our country with the United States Army in Vietnam.
In addition to his parents, Victor was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Uebe; daughter, Lorie Ortiz; and sister, Shirley Olson.
Services celebrating Victor’s life will be held at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 3:00 pm. Military honors will follow. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Saturday from 2:00 – 3:00 pm.
A heartfelt note of thanks to wonderful staff at Magnolia Hill and to Vic’s former wife, Kathy Wells, for the compassionate care & support given in Vic’s time of need.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT
262-552-9000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.