Vicotria E. Bomberger

RACINE—Victoria E. “Vickie” Bomberger, age 66, passed away unexpectedly on Friday August 17, 2018. Victoria was born in Hanover, PA, daughter of the late Louis and Annie (nee: Klunk) Bomberger.

On June 22, 2005 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Vickie married the love of her life, John Hays after a thirty-year courtship. She was employed as a Speech and Language Therapist for over thirty years with Racine Unified (mainly at Jerstad-Agerholm) until her retirement in 2010. Vickie was a dedicated member and volunteer at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.

Vickie will be dearly missed by her husband, John Hays; her St. Patrick’s family; other relatives and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 1101 Erie St, on Tuesday August 21, 2018, 12:00 p.m. noon, with Rev. Antony Thomas officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 12:00 p.m. Private interment will be held at Holy Savior Cemetery, York, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Patrick Catholic Church or the Women’s Resource Center have been suggested.

