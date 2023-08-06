May 12, 1945—Feb. 1, 2023

RACINE—Vicky Lynn Durben, 77, passed away at Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital in Milwaukee on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, surrounded by her family.

Vicky was born to the late Donald and Ethel (nee Frederickson) Hess on May 12, 1945, in Racine. She was united in marriage to George Durben on February 1, 1975, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Vicky worked as a meat wrapper at Sentry and Piggly Wiggly stores for many years, and finally retired from Piggly Wiggly. She grew up on a horse farm, where she learned a love for training horses. She successfully competed in horse shows throughout the Midwest. She developed a passion for training Sheltie Collies and competing in dog shows with her beloved dogs. She was a proud member and volunteer of the Racine Kennel Club. Prior to George’s death, Vicky and George enjoyed traveling the United States and Canada together. She was an avid sports fan. Vicky enjoyed watching the Milwaukee Bucks and Wisconsin Badgers basketball. Vicky was always a help for her brother, Terry. Thanks for being a great sister and friend.

Vicky will be deeply missed by her brother, Terry (Susan) Hess; niece, Felicia Hess; fury companion, Chad; along with many wonderful cousins and friends too numerous to mention.

Vicky is predeceased by her husband, George Durben.

A celebration of Vicky’s life will be held at the Wilson Funeral Home on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at 12:00 P.M. with Chaplain Terry Peterson officiating. Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation at the funeral home on Saturday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service. Inurnment with committal services will follow at Graceland Cemetery on Saturday. Memorials in Vicky’s name may be directed to Greater Racine Kennel Club (6320 6 Mile Rd., Racine, WI 53402) and/or The Wisconsin Humane Society-Racine Campus (8900 16th St., Mt Pleasant, WI 53177). Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

The family would like to extend a thank you to the following: Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital 5th floor Neuro Ward ICU for the loving care they provided for Vicky and the family; Vicky’s close friend, Jill Baranowski, for her friendship and care for Vicky’s furry baby and companion, Chad; Vicky’s neighbors, Jim and Tina Lee, for their continued kindness and friendship; and many other friends for their love and support.

WILSON FUNERAL HOME

1212 LATHROP AVE.

RACINE, WI 53405

262-634-3361