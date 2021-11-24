Vickie L. Parsley-Smith

Aug. 13, 1962—Nov. 20, 2021.

RACINE- Vickie Lynn Parsley-Smith, 59, passed away at her residence on Saturday, November 20, 2021.

She was born on August 13, 1962, to William and Marilyn “Pat” (nee: Prochniak) Smith in Racine. Vickie was united in marriage to Robert Parsley on October 7, 1989. He preceded her in death on April 8, 1993.

After she graduated from Horlick High School, Vickie worked at Thermal Transfer Products Ltd. for over 13 years. She loved music, especially that of Amy Winehouse and Lil Peep. In her free time, Vickie loved to spend time with her family and friends in her back yard, around the campfire. She also loved to walk on the beach.

Vickie is survived by her significant other, Richard “Rick” Gerber; step-daughter, Christina Gursky; granddaughter, Brooke Pliska; longtime friend, Kenneth Johnson; goddaughters: Courtney Bequeaith, Mariah Lawson, and Desha Lawson; and her beloved cat, her baby, Mojo Jojo. She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Parsley; and her parents, William and Marilyn Smith.

In keeping with Vickie’s wishes, no services will be held.

For those wishing to remember Vickie, donations to the Racine Humane Society have been suggested.

