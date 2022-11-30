Vickie L. (Kruse) Oberst

Nov. 19, 1949—Nov. 25, 2022

RACINE—Vickie Lynn (Kruse) Oberst, age 73, passed away at her home Friday, November 25, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Racine, WI on November 19, 1949, daughter of the late Arnold and Betty (Bartels) Kruse. Growing up, she attended St. John’s Lutheran School and was a 1967 graduate of William Horlick High School.

Vickie worked at Johnson (Heritage) Financial Bank as an Executive Administrator for their corporate office. After 28 years of faithful service, she retired in June 2006. Additionally, Vickie was dedicated to her faith and was an active member of St. John’s Lutheran Church of Racine.

On May 2, 1997, she was united in marriage to John M. Oberst. Vickie loved taking trips with her husband to all places warm and sunny. She especially enjoyed their annual trips to Door County and Lake Geneva. Vickie absolutely cherished the holiday season and she loved spending time with her family and friends. She will forever be remembered as a loving person with a kind heart, a wonderful sense of humor, and with having a beautiful smile that would light up the room.

Vickie will be dearly missed by her children: Jennifer (Steve Prasser) Aber, Daniel (Michelle) Aber; step-son, Michael (Lindsey) Oberst of AZ; grandchildren: Lexi and Kloey Aber, Rowan, Josie, and Holden Oberst; her brother, Tim (Lynda) Kruse; her niece, Ruth Ann (David) Sauceda, her nephews: Jim White and Gerald (Jennifer) Arnold; along with many other family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John M. Oberst, her sister, Judith Arnold, and her nephew, Jeffrey White.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 3rd, 2022, at 3 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Jack Gilbert officiating. Relatives and friends may gather at 2 p.m. until the time of service. A Celebration of Life will follow the service at Infusino’s Pizzeria and Restaurant on Rapids Drive in Racine. Interment will be held on December 8, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Memorials made to the family will be donated to Dementia Research.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Primrose Retirement Communities in Appleton, WI and Moments Hospice for their compassionate care and support.

