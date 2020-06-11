December 29, 1954 – June 03, 2020
RACINE – Vickie J. Jones was born on December 29, 1954 in Bessemer, Alabama to the late Retha Pearl Hackworth Jones and the late Frank Jones. On Wednesday, June 3, 2020, she finally gained her wings. She joins her mother, her son Damion Jones and her daughter Lashanda Jones.
Vickie received her bachelor’s degree in computer science BS in 1998. Since then she became an entrepreneur. Vickie was intelligent, passionate, and very outspoken. She was a kindhearted person. She had a very strong will to make sure that her children and grandchildren were a part of her life. Vickie will always be remembered by all. Her spirit and love will always be with us forever and always for life.
She also leaves behind her son, Jamelle Jones; four grandchildren, Jarin Jones, Levo Clark, Dexter Jones, Myles Jones; three sisters, Frankie Mayweather, Hope Jones, Sonja Carter; one brother, Craig Jones; five nieces; six nephews; and many family and friends.
Services will be private.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.