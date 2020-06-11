RACINE – Vickie J. Jones was born on December 29, 1954 in Bessemer, Alabama to the late Retha Pearl Hackworth Jones and the late Frank Jones. On Wednesday, June 3, 2020, she finally gained her wings. She joins her mother, her son Damion Jones and her daughter Lashanda Jones.

Vickie received her bachelor’s degree in computer science BS in 1998. Since then she became an entrepreneur. Vickie was intelligent, passionate, and very outspoken. She was a kindhearted person. She had a very strong will to make sure that her children and grandchildren were a part of her life. Vickie will always be remembered by all. Her spirit and love will always be with us forever and always for life.