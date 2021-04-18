 Skip to main content
Vickie Christina Barnes
Vickie Christina Barnes

RACINE—Vickie Christina Barnes, 67, passed away April 14, 2021 in her home surrounded by her loving family. Private family services and burial were held per Vicki’s wishes. Please see funeral home website for full obituary, www.Strouf.com.

Strouf Funeral Home

1001 High Street

Racine, WI 53402

