RACINE—Vickie Ann Kapellusch, 75, passed away at Aurora Health Care-Mount pleasant, on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.

Vickie was born in Racine on December 31, 1946, the daughter of the late Victor and Irene (Becker) Andress. She was united in marriage to Michael Kapellusch at Evangelical United Methodist Church on November 26, 1966. Vickie was a graduate of Washington Park High School “Class of 1965”. She was employed by Turnstyle, J. C. Penny’s and Motor Specialty for 26 years.

Vickie loved to play Schakopf and had wonderful friends to play with around town. She was an incredible artist, excelling in watercolor paintings and creating amazing ceramic pots like no other. She was always a “can-do” kind of gal.

Vickie is survived by the second love of her life, Robert Junker; her sons: Chad (Jessica) Kapellusch and Brandon (Amy Donovan) Kapellusch; grandchildren: Jessica, Kyle, Corinne (Dustin) Dassow, Cody and Cailey and great-grandson, Archer. She is further survived by sisters: Joan (Jim) Simmons, Patricia (Larry) Dolan, and Sue (Patrick) DeGrave; brother and sisters-in-law: Brent (Betty) Kapellusch and Jackie Kierstyn. Vickie is further survived by her cherished nieces and nephews; dearest lifelong friend, Kathi Voss and her special “Golden Girl” friends: Sharon Sipher and Judy Gabor.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Michael on April 19, 2014; parents-in-law: Leonard and Eloise Kapellusch; special sister and brother-in-law: Carol and Jim Kapellusch.

Memorial service will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Sunday, August 21, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. with Rev. David Blackmer officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Sunday from 11:30 a.m. until time of service.

