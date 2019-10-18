Vicki Lynn Beres

June 14, 1958 – October 15, 2019
RACINE – Vicki Lynn (nee: Meistad) Beres, age 61, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 following a courageous 10-month battle with pancreatic cancer.
Vicki was preceded in death by her dad, Leonard Meistad; sister, Laurie Schumacher; brother, Todd Wayne Meistad and by Jeff’s parents, Leroy & Fern Beres.
A memorial service celebrating Vicki’s life will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 1:00 pm in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home with Rev. Dr. Warren D. Williams officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Saturday from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
262-552-9000
