May 27, 1924—October 5, 2022

BURLINGTON—Vi M. Tietel, 98, of Burlington, passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at Oak Park Place.

Born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on May 27, 1924, she was the daughter of Harry and Violet (nee: Coles) Packard. Her early life was spent in Wauwatosa, where she graduated from Wauwatosa High School East and Beau of Home Nursing in Milwaukee. On July 21, 1945 in Wauwatosa, she was united in marriage to Gilbert Tietel. Following marriage, they made Burlington their home. She was a resident of Burlington for over 72 years. Gilbert preceded her in death on September 15, 1991.

Vi worked as a nurse for Burlington Hospital and was a member of Cross Lutheran Church and Elizabeth Circle. She also worked with the Burlington Chamber every Tuesday afternoon and was a founding member of Four T Acres LLC. She loved to travel and spend time with her family and friends. She also loved to watch wildlife, birds and flowers, especially orchids.

Vi is survived by her children: Jean (Richard) Gruenert and Lyle Tietel; grandchildren: Janet (the late David) Larson, Randall Gruenert, and Naomi Tucker; great-grandchildren: Marshall (Rochelle) Larson, Nathan (fiancé Emily) Larson, Tucker (Whittany) Larson and Brooklyn Roszak; and great-great-granddaughters: Sophia Larson and Eleanor Larson. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, John Tietel; and sister, Patricia (Julius Searing Taylor III) Taylor of California.

The family would like to thank Dr. O’Sullivan, the staff of Oak Park Place, and the nurses from Hospice Alliance for their wonderful care and compassion during this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cross Lutheran Church or Lutherdale.

Services for Vi will be held Monday, October 10, 2022 at Noon at Cross Lutheran Church. Relatives and friends may visit with the family from 10AM until Noon at the CHURCH. Burial will take place at Burlington Cemetery at 3PM.

You are not forgotten, loved one,

Nor will you ever be.

As long as life and memory last,

we will remember thee.

We miss you now; our hearts are sore.

As time goes by well miss you more.

Your loving smile, your gentle face,

No one can fill your vacant place.

-Author unknown

