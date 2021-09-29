Vevlon Days-Kimmons

February 25, 1952 – September 23, 2021
RACINE—Vevlon Gale Days-Kimmons, age 69, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 23, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. Vevlon was petite in stature but leaves, as her legacy, GIGANTIC FOOTPRINTS that reflect the numerous contributions she made, in making our world a better place.
Vevlon was born in Racine, WI on February 25, 1952 to the late Willie and Gracie Mae (nee Jones) Days. She was a 1970 graduate of Washington Park High School. Being the fearless trailblazer that she was, Vevlon was the first in her family to venture away from Racine and attend college. She went on to earn a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and later in life a Master’s Degree in Adult Education, from the University of Wisconsin—Platteville. Prior to retiring from a rewarding professional career, Vevlon was last employed as a Social Worker with Racine County’s Aging & Disability Resource Center.
With her great determination to make an impact in Racine, Vevlon was the first African-American woman elected to the City of Racine Common Council, as the 10th District Alderwoman in 1988. As a member of the Common Council she was a member of Racine’s renaissance team that oversaw the development & construction of Racine’s Festival Hall & Park. Appointed from 1997-2000, then re-appointed 2000-2005 as a Commissioner for the City of Racine Police & Fire Commission, Vevlon was entrusted and committed to providing critical oversight and leadership on policy, research & planning, operations and personnel for the safety of Racine’s residents.
While she worked tirelessly and maintained memberships with numerous boards and associations, Vevlon found absolute joy hanging out with family & friends, traveling any and every chance she got, reading her Bible, shopping, attending sporting events to cheer on her nephews, strategizing with her investment club, and doing the charitable work of the Order of the Eastern Star. Vevlon was, indeed, known as a fully dedicated community trustee and civic leader.
Above all, Vevlon had a fearless spirit strongly tied to her faith in God which is why she was most determined to positively impact the lives of others. She sought no rewards here on earth because she knew she would one day receive the ultimate reward — Heaven.
Vevlon was known to be a fully dedicated community trustee and civic leader. She was also an equally active and proud member of Christ Community Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor & longtime friend, Rev. Dr. Daryn David Crenshaw.
Surviving family are her sister, Venesso Days-Williams; brothers, Willie R. (Peggie) Days and Aldred (Janet) Days; step-daughters, Kellee Jackson and Kimberly Childs; step-son, Robert Jackson Jr.; special nieces, Vasiah Lyons & Veeda Days; grandchildren, many other dear nieces, nephews and relatives, too numerous to name, dear colleagues and dear friends.
In addition to her parents, Vevlon was preceded in death by brother, Hubert Donald Price; and sister, Verna Ruth Days.
In accordance with Vevlon’s wishes, cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. with Rev. Dr. Daryn David Crenshaw officiating. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Saturday from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. You may witness the service livestream on Saturday at 4:00pm by clicking on the link located in Vevlon’s obituary on the funeral home website. Interment will take place in Graceland Cemetery on Monday, October 4th at 12:00 noon (please meet promptly at the cemetery entrance on Monday at 11:55 a.m. to drive to burial site).
A heartfelt Thank You to the staff at Ascension All Saints, especially Dr. Steven Johnson, for the unwavering & compassionate care you provided Vevlon for 35yrs, so that she might live a long and purposeful life while battling pulmonary issues and sarcoidosis — The Days Family.
