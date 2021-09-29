Vevlon Days-Kimmons

February 25, 1952 – September 23, 2021

RACINE—Vevlon Gale Days-Kimmons, age 69, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 23, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. Vevlon was petite in stature but leaves, as her legacy, GIGANTIC FOOTPRINTS that reflect the numerous contributions she made, in making our world a better place.

Vevlon was born in Racine, WI on February 25, 1952 to the late Willie and Gracie Mae (nee Jones) Days. She was a 1970 graduate of Washington Park High School. Being the fearless trailblazer that she was, Vevlon was the first in her family to venture away from Racine and attend college. She went on to earn a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and later in life a Master’s Degree in Adult Education, from the University of Wisconsin—Platteville. Prior to retiring from a rewarding professional career, Vevlon was last employed as a Social Worker with Racine County’s Aging & Disability Resource Center.