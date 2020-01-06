Verrieline Jackson
0 comments

Verrieline Jackson

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Verrieline Jackson

June 28, 1924—December 28, 2019

RACINE—Verrieline Jackson was called home on December 28, 2019 from Ridgewood Care Center at the age of 95.

Verrieline, better known as Verlene, was born in Myrtle, Mississippi on June 28, 1924 to the late Will and Maggie (nee: Henry) Rogers. She was united in holy matrimony to Joseph Jackson on September 2, 1942. They had one daughter, Yvonne (Jackson) Kirby. After Joseph was honorably discharged from the United States Army in 1945, they moved north and eventually settled in Racine.

Verlene leaves to cherish precious memories of her daughter, Yvonne (Palmer) Kirby of Racine; her grandson, Bryant (Tonja) Kirby of St. Louis, MO, her granddaughter, Vikki (Maurice) Rowe of Franklin, WI, her sister, Lossie Stephens of Racine; 10 great-grandchildren, 1 step great-granddaughter and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

Services will be held on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Reid’s New Golden Gate Funeral Home, 1910 Taylor Avenue, Racine, WI 53403. Visitations will be held from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Funeral services will begin at 11:30 a.m.

Reid’s New Golden Gate

ggfuneralhome@sbcglobal.net

414-358-0538

To send flowers to the family of Verrieline Jackson, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jan 7
Visitation
Tuesday, January 7, 2020
10:30AM-11:30AM
Reid's New Golden Gate Funeral Home - Racine
1910 Taylor Ave
Racine, WI 53403
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Verrieline's Visitation begins.
Jan 7
Funeral Service
Tuesday, January 7, 2020
11:30AM
REID'S NEW GOLDEN GATE FUNERAL HOME
5665 N Teutonia Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53209
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Verrieline's Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News