June 28, 1924—December 28, 2019
RACINE—Verrieline Jackson was called home on December 28, 2019 from Ridgewood Care Center at the age of 95.
Verrieline, better known as Verlene, was born in Myrtle, Mississippi on June 28, 1924 to the late Will and Maggie (nee: Henry) Rogers. She was united in holy matrimony to Joseph Jackson on September 2, 1942. They had one daughter, Yvonne (Jackson) Kirby. After Joseph was honorably discharged from the United States Army in 1945, they moved north and eventually settled in Racine.
Verlene leaves to cherish precious memories of her daughter, Yvonne (Palmer) Kirby of Racine; her grandson, Bryant (Tonja) Kirby of St. Louis, MO, her granddaughter, Vikki (Maurice) Rowe of Franklin, WI, her sister, Lossie Stephens of Racine; 10 great-grandchildren, 1 step great-granddaughter and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
Services will be held on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Reid’s New Golden Gate Funeral Home, 1910 Taylor Avenue, Racine, WI 53403. Visitations will be held from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Funeral services will begin at 11:30 a.m.
Reid’s New Golden Gate
414-358-0538
Service information
10:30AM-11:30AM
1910 Taylor Ave
Racine, WI 53403
11:30AM
5665 N Teutonia Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53209
