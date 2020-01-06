June 28, 1924—December 28, 2019

RACINE—Verrieline Jackson was called home on December 28, 2019 from Ridgewood Care Center at the age of 95.

Verrieline, better known as Verlene, was born in Myrtle, Mississippi on June 28, 1924 to the late Will and Maggie (nee: Henry) Rogers. She was united in holy matrimony to Joseph Jackson on September 2, 1942. They had one daughter, Yvonne (Jackson) Kirby. After Joseph was honorably discharged from the United States Army in 1945, they moved north and eventually settled in Racine.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Verlene leaves to cherish precious memories of her daughter, Yvonne (Palmer) Kirby of Racine; her grandson, Bryant (Tonja) Kirby of St. Louis, MO, her granddaughter, Vikki (Maurice) Rowe of Franklin, WI, her sister, Lossie Stephens of Racine; 10 great-grandchildren, 1 step great-granddaughter and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

Services will be held on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Reid’s New Golden Gate Funeral Home, 1910 Taylor Avenue, Racine, WI 53403. Visitations will be held from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Funeral services will begin at 11:30 a.m.

Reid’s New Golden Gate

414-358-0538

To send flowers to the family of Verrieline Jackson, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information Reid's New Golden Gate Funeral Home - Racine

1910 Taylor Ave

Racine, WI 53403 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before Verrieline's Visitation begins. REID'S NEW GOLDEN GATE FUNERAL HOME

5665 N Teutonia Avenue

Milwaukee, WI 53209 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before Verrieline's Funeral Service begins.