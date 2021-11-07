Veronica Tryba (Nee: Stublaski)

Feb. 2, 1930 — Nov. 4, 2021
RACINE — With sadness, we announce the passing of Veronica Tryba on Thursday, November 4, 2021; our loving and devoted mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great grandmother and friend to all whose lives she touched.
She left this world to be with the "quilting and knitting" Angels in Heaven while sleeping peacefully at Ascension Hospital in Franklin, WI, at the age of 91.
Veronica was born in Racine on February 2, 1930, to the late Thomas and Nathalie (nee: Arnold) Stublaski. She was united in marriage to Ernest (Ernie) Tryba on May 20, 1950, at St. Sebastian's Church in Sturtevant where they remained lifetime members. Sadly, Ernie preceded her in death on May 12, 2018, after 68 years of marriage. Veronica fought hard the past couple years, overcoming a few illnesses to remain in her home until the very end.
Veronica worked 20 plus years at Dremel Manufacturing. After her retirement, she finally had the time to do what she truly loved; sewing, quilting and knitting. She was part of several quilting and sewing groups, that donated many treasured creations to charity. When Veronica's hands weren't busy, she enjoyed going with her friends to quilt shops to find new projects, while stopping along the way to have a bite to eat.
Veronica was a devoted Milwaukee Brewer fan. During baseball season, you never walked in her house without the Brewer game on the radio. She also had the joyous opportunity of going to several Brewer games each season. Veronica spent 10 days in the hospital in September, being released on the 16th. On the 17th, with determination, she put on her Brewer shirt and went to the game. Sadly, that was the last game she was able to attend.
Other joys in Veronica's life were attending her grandchildren and great grandchildren's activities. From plays, to dance recitals, to gymnastic competitions, and baseball, basketball, and soccer games. Veronica never missed a beat! She became the team's mascot for her great-grandchild's baseball team! If she wasn't able to attend a game, the coach would wonder if the baseball game could even be played without their favorite fan.
Veronica is survived by her three children: Linda(Rick) Vanderhoef, Lyle (Sue) Tryba all of Racine, and Leslie (Jan) Tryba of South Carolina; six grandchildren: Kurt, (her thoughtful, caring godson), Kari (Mike) Janasik of Muskego, Karleen (Nate) Meyer of Milwaukee, Ashley (Ken) Kiepczynksi of Oak Creek, Willie (Jen) Smith of South Carolina; eight precious great-grandchildren: Hugo Eilla, Elsa Allison, Louella, Genevieve, Kateri, John Paul, Ryan, and Shelby; sister, Helen (Stublaski) Schattner; and brother, Leroy (Jeanne) Stublaski of Madison; Sisters-in-law: Dawn Stublaski, Mary Iwanowski of Steven Point; and many nieces and nephews. Besides her husband Ernie, her parents and her parents-in-law Joe (Martha) Tryba; Veronica was also preceded in death by her siblings: Charles (Beverly), Edward, Angeline (Pete) Long, Thomas, Clem (Karen), and Paul (Judy) Stublaski; sisters and brothers-in-law: Daniel (Veronica), Harold (Esther), Ida (Chester) Grochowski, Lorraine (John), Chester (Ethel) Tryba and Raymond Tryba, Genevieve (Ben) Jansen, Gerhardt Schattner, and Bernie Iwanowski. Most precious of all, Veronica was preceded in death, by her grandchild, Allison Sue Tryba. Allison loved sitting on the couch with grandma Veronica showing her all of her favorite picture books.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, November 11, 2021, 11:00 a.m. at St. Sebastian Catholic Church, 3126 95th St, Sturtevant, WI. Entombment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4:00 - 6:00 (prayer service at 6:00 p.m.) and Thursday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 11:00 a.m.
For safety concerns of all that are attending, masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to St. Sebastian church, Cdls Foundation, or a charity of your choice.
A heartwarming "thank you" to all of the numerous medical staff members at Ascension Hospital (Franklin) 4th floor, for their tender care of Veronica. Also, to all of Veronica's wonderful friends for all of their cards and continuous phone calls. Most of all, a "thank you" to Veronica's niece and goddaughter Kathy Metz, who spent endless, loving hours with Veronica, dressing wounds, making and warming meals, sleeping many nights on Veronica's couch, watching Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune with her, and just having conversation and laughs, especially through the lonely times of covid. Veronica could never have stayed in her home until the very end without Kathy's loving care.
In honor of Veronica's love for the Milwaukee Brewers, Brewer attire or colors are welcome.
