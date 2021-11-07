Veronica Tryba (Nee: Stublaski)

Feb. 2, 1930 — Nov. 4, 2021

RACINE — With sadness, we announce the passing of Veronica Tryba on Thursday, November 4, 2021; our loving and devoted mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great grandmother and friend to all whose lives she touched.

She left this world to be with the "quilting and knitting" Angels in Heaven while sleeping peacefully at Ascension Hospital in Franklin, WI, at the age of 91.

Veronica was born in Racine on February 2, 1930, to the late Thomas and Nathalie (nee: Arnold) Stublaski. She was united in marriage to Ernest (Ernie) Tryba on May 20, 1950, at St. Sebastian's Church in Sturtevant where they remained lifetime members. Sadly, Ernie preceded her in death on May 12, 2018, after 68 years of marriage. Veronica fought hard the past couple years, overcoming a few illnesses to remain in her home until the very end.

Veronica worked 20 plus years at Dremel Manufacturing. After her retirement, she finally had the time to do what she truly loved; sewing, quilting and knitting. She was part of several quilting and sewing groups, that donated many treasured creations to charity. When Veronica's hands weren't busy, she enjoyed going with her friends to quilt shops to find new projects, while stopping along the way to have a bite to eat.