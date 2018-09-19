Veronica M. Kusters Nee:Govaerts

December 12, 1938—September 8, 2018
RACINE—Veronica Marie Kusters, age 79, passed away Saturday, September 8, 2018, at Ridgewood Care Center.
She was born in Racine, WI, December 12, 1938, daughter of the late Leonard and Alice (Nee: DeConne) Govaerts.
Veronica graduated from St. Catherine’s High School “Class of 1956”. On August 17, 1957 at St. Edward’s Catholic Church, she was united in marriage to Kenneth A. Kusters. Veronica owned and operated Heritage Draperies and Design, of Burlington for over 40 years. She was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church and former president of St. Edward’s Altar Sodality. Veronica was also a member and past president of American Legion Auxiliary Post 494, a member of the Red Hat Society, and the Bayside Socialites of Ft. Myers, FL. She enjoyed spending winters in Florida and was an excellent cook. Above all, she was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. In her words, she wished to be remembered simply as a “good person.” She will be dearly missed.
Surviving are her loving husband of 61 years, Ken; children, Steven (Marilyn) Kusters of Plano, TX, Michael (Judy) Kusters of Racine, Gregory Kusters of Cape Coral, FL, Sandra (Michael) Sax of West Lafayette, IN; grandchildren, Alexander (Kathryn) Kusters, Andrew Kusters, Adream Kusters, Benjamin (Catherine) Kusters, Jacob Kusters, Brett Kusters, Bradley Kusters, Nathan (Rachel) Sax, Courtney Sax; great grandchildren, Kellan and Cora Kusters; sister, Joan (Allen) Jensen of Birchwood, WI; sister-in-law, Marjorie Sorenson, sister-in-law, Cheryl (Mel) Wifler, nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Karen Kusters.
Funeral services will be postponed and held at the funeral home Thursday, October 11, 2018, 6:00 P.M. with Reverend Ronald Crewe officiating. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service 4:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. Private interment will be held at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Town of Dover. Memorials to the Alzheimer’s Assn have been suggested.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staffs of Heartland Hospice and Ridgewood Care Center for their loving and compassionate care.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.