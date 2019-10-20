Vernon Jump
RACINE – Vernon Jump was born into eternal life on October 14, 2019 at the age of 91. Preceded in death by his beloved wife of 44 years Margery. Loving father of Dennis Jump, Cheri Boggs, Cynthia (Art) Lopez. He was also preceded in death by three sisters, Florence Mercado, Irene Balken, Elsie Hoffman, and two brothers, Earl Jump and Kenneth Jump. He will be dearly missed by his brother Raymond (Trish) Jump; sister Alvina Westling; proud grandfather of Hayley Boggs. Further survived by many nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. He was a Tool and Die maker, but also a master of all trades. He loved every opportunity to be with family and friends. His warmth & kindness brought smiles to all he met. Vernon enjoyed golfing, bowling and playing cards.
A celebration of life will be held at Grace Church, 3626 Green Bay Rd., Racine, WI 53405 on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Visitation starting at 10:30 a.m., service at 12:00 p.m. with luncheon to follow.
STURINO FUNERAL HOME
3014 Northwestern Ave.
262-632-4479
