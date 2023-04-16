Sept. 2, 1926—Apr. 5, 2023

BURLINGTON—Vernon A. Brook, 96, of Burlington, passed away Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at his home.

Born in Dover, Wisconsin on September 2, 1926, he was the son of Gerhard and Elenora (nee Ketterhagen) Brook. He resided in Rochester, WI, where he attended and graduated from the Rochester Agricultural School. He joined the Navy in 1944 and served in the Naval Armed Guard during World War II. On April 15, 1950, he was united in marriage to Helen Zwiebel at St. Charles Catholic Church. They made the Township of Burlington their lifelong home.

In his younger years, Vern was a member of the Township of Burlington Volunteer Fire Dept., Toast Masters Organization and really enjoyed being a leader in 4-H teaching woodworking. He was also a member of St. Charles Church, VFW Post 2823, American Legion Post 29. He was a true patriot and loved his country! His greatest passions in life were his family, friends, woodworking, hunting and being able to help others.

Vern was employed with Murphy Products and Hubbard Milling Co. for many years, and really enjoyed raising beef cattle on his farm in East Troy.

Vern is survived by his children: Steven (Cheryl Mooney) Brook and Sandy Brook; grandchildren: Christopher (Michelle) Brook, Kimberly (Nathan) Zabel, Danna Anderson, Brooke (Kyle) Allen and Jennifer (Brian) Schmidt; great-grandchildren: Ethan, Harper, Elijah, Micah, Kate, Rye, Cameron, Ethan, Tegan, Landyn, Lylah, Colin and Emma; and great-great-grandson, Everett. He is further survived by his nieces, nephews and many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Susan Brook; wife of 72 years, Helen Brook; siblings: Viola (Myron) Stallman, Esther (Frank) Barina, Howard (Elenor) Brook, Robert (Merle) Brook, Leroy Brook and Mary Ann (Melvin) Kalk.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Charles Catholic Church or to the American Heart Assoc.

Services for Vernon will be held Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 2PM at St. Charles Catholic Church. Relatives and friends may visit with the family from 11AM until 1PM at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. Burial will take place following mass at St. Charles Cemetery.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory

625 S. Browns Lake Drive

Burlington, WI 53105

(262) 763-3434