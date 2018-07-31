November 23, 1937—July 28, 2018
BURLINGTON—Vernetta L. Schneider, 80, of Burlington, passed away on Saturday, July 28, 2018.
Born in Burlington on November 23, 1937, she was the daughter of Gilbert and Lyla (nee Lehman) Vos. She spent her entire life in Burlington where she attended St. Charles Grade School and graduated from St. Mary High School.
On September 1, 1956 at St. Charles Catholic Church she was united in marriage to LeRoy Schneider. Following marriage they made their home in Burlington where they raised their family. Vernetta worked as a clerical assistant at Murphy’s Products, Burlington Brass Works and Montgomery Wards. She was a member of St. Charles Catholic Church and Mount Zion Christian Church. She belonged to several card clubs, planted flowers all over her yard and loved animals. She also enjoyed baking Christmas cookies and T-rings for her friends and family. Vernetta loved taking vacations out West and a good old-fashioned prime rib dinner. Family was very important to her, but her passion was her grandchildren and great granddaughter.
Vernetta is survived by her husband, LeRoy Schneider; children, Dawn (Mike) Lewandowski and Blane (Jackie) Schneider; grandchildren, Joe (Jessica Ciatti) Lewandowski, Keena (Justin) Vos and Britte Schneider; great-grandchild, Brooke Vos; sister; Karen (Richard) Thate; nieces, Kendra Manning and Karlie Thate; and nephew, Robert Thate. She was preceded in death by her parents and nephew Rusty Thate.
The family would like to thank the Merrillan EMS and Rescue of Jackson County and the police department and wardens for their prompt response and compassionate service.
Services for Vernetta will take place August 2, 2018 at 6:00PM at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. Visitation for family and friends will be August 2, 2018 from 3:00PM to 6:00PM. A private burial will take place in St. Charles Cemetery.
Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory
625 S. Browns Lake Drive
Burlington, WI 53105
(262) 763-3434
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.