Verna Mae Sorensen

January 23, 1932 – February 3, 2021

RACINE — The daughter of Oscar and Matilda (Lempke) Sorensen, Verna was born on January 23, 1932 in Racine, Wisconsin. Verna worked for Hamilton Beach Co. for 17 years before the factory closed in 1968. She loved to read. Verna also attended Atonement Lutheran Church, now Living Faith Lutheran Church. She was a diehard Chicago Cubs fan and was ecstatic when they won the World Series in 2016.

Verna is survived by her niece: Ann Sorensen; nephew: Dave Sorensen; special friend: Pearl Audenby; and many loving neighbors. Vena is preceded in death by her father: Oscar Sorensen; mother: Matilda (Lempke) Sorensen; and brother: Robert Sorensen. Memorials may be directed to Living Faith Lutheran Church at 2915 Wright Ave, Racine, WI 53405. Verna will be laid to rest next to her parents at Graceland Cemetery.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the health care staff at Ascension All Saints for taking care of Vena at the end of her earthly life.

