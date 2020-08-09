Verna LaPlante

She was a lifelong resident of Racine, born on January 3, 1919, the daughter of the late Alfred and Thora (nee: Petersen) Hansen. On July 23, 1938 she was united in marriage to Elmer LaPlante. Verna was co-owner with her husband of Cozy Acres Grocery Store, on the corner of Highway 11 and Cozy Acres Road, for many years. Her husband built the building with the family home attached. She also was employed by Nelson Brothers and Stromm on Racine Street during the war. Verna was a member of the former Our Saviors Lutheran Church. Her deep faith and love of Jesus and her family brought her happiness, longevity and an extraordinary life of memories to cherish forever.