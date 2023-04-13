Dec. 14, 1941—Apr. 9, 2023
RACINE—Verna (Jones) Zwaga, 81, of Racine, WI died on Sunday, April 9, 2023, with her family around her. Verna was born December 14, 1941, in Richland Center, WI, the daughter of Leon and Mary (Ewing) Jones.
Verna was always interested in crafts, art, sewing, and quilting. She was also a regular at Our Harmony Club. She loved getting out and being sociable. One of her proudest honors was when she received a plaque for Employee of the Year when she was a CNA, because it was something that the residents voted on and not just something management decided. She spent a lot of years as a care giver for elderly people as well as mentally disabled people. Verna had a caring heart and loved all her family very much. She was always trying to help people and always saw the good in people. She was very proud of all of her kids and grandkids and always mentioned that she had had a great life.
Verna is survived by her children: Tina (Mike) Blackstone of Racine, Gerben (Carrie) Zwaga of Madison, and Julie (Rick) Raminez of Racine; grandchildren: Tony, Kelsey, DeeJay, Angelo, Jesse, Jacob, Danielle, and Richie; great-grandchildren: Parker, Trey, AJ, Zach, and Xavier; sisters: Mill Harris of Cazenovia, Jo Clements of Reedsburg.
Verna was preceded in death by her parents, two siblings, and a daughter.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 14, 2023, at 12:30 PM at the Pratt Memorial Chapel in Richland Center with burial to follow in the Woodstock Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 14, 2023, at the Pratt Memorial Chapel from 11:00 AM until the time of the service at 12:30 PM. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements. prattfuneralservice.com.