Verna was always interested in crafts, art, sewing, and quilting. She was also a regular at Our Harmony Club. She loved getting out and being sociable. One of her proudest honors was when she received a plaque for Employee of the Year when she was a CNA, because it was something that the residents voted on and not just something management decided. She spent a lot of years as a care giver for elderly people as well as mentally disabled people. Verna had a caring heart and loved all her family very much. She was always trying to help people and always saw the good in people. She was very proud of all of her kids and grandkids and always mentioned that she had had a great life.