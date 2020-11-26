1935 – 2020
Kansasville – Vern Henningfield, 85, passed away November 20, 2020 at Oak Ridge Care Center.
He was born July 9, 1935 to Ernest and Eunice (nee: Kelly) Henningfield. Vern graduated from Racine County Agricultural School in Rochester in 1953 and then entered the National Guard. In 2004, he retired after 49 years at Grove Gear as manager. Vern united in marriage in Carole Bishop (Hein) on August 15, 1986. He loved his bananas, bingo, and Andes Candies!
Vern is survived by his wife, Carole; children, Debra (Jay) Bailey, Bruce Henningfield, stepdaughter, Pamela Schenk, sister-in-law, Joan; three grandchildren, Christine Dickison, Jordan Bailey, and Samantha Roussel; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Susan Philbrick; brothers, Fred, Edwin, Louie, and Frank; sisters, Marie Kerkman, Mildred Halbach, and Dorothy Ludwig.
Per Vern’s wishes, services will be private.
Condolences may be left at www.MIller-Reesman.com.
Miller-Reesman, Kasuboski, Haas, and Dahl Funeral Home and Cremation Service
620 15th Avenue, Union Grove, WI 53182
262-878-2500
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.