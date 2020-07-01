Verle Roy Swenson

He was born August 23, 1921 in Camp Lake, WI the son of the late Roy A. and Evelyn Mildred (nèe Orvis) Swenson. Verle served his country proudly in the United States Navy. He was a member of the United States Navy Reserves and was called to active duty on April 4, 1944 during World War II. His sea duty was on the USS Montauk LSV 6, where he was a Machinist Mate 1st Class. When he returned, he married, Dorothy E. Ott on June 11, 1949 in Ebenezer Lutheran Church, West Milwaukee, WI. After returning from their honeymoon, they began to build the house that they would live in for the next 66 years. Verle was then drafted into the United States Navy and sent to Korea for his second tour. He reported for active duty on September 9, 1950 and served on the USS Osprey AMS28 as an Engineman 1st Class. This vessel was a minesweeper in the Korean waters during the war. Verle was a 74-year active member of the Schultz-Hahn American Legion Post #293 in Silver Lake, WI. He was the Past Finance Officer, the Past Post Commander, Past Kenosha County Commander, and Lifetime Member of the Past Commanders of Wisconsin. Verle was also a member of the Naval Minewarfare Association, the Kenosha County Last Man’s Club of WWII, Korean War Veterans and a 50-year member of the International Association of Machinists, with several years served as shop steward.