Verl Musselman

August 19, 1924 - January 27, 2021
RACINE — Verl E Musselman, age 96, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at his residence with his family by his side. Surviving are his daughters, Pat (Jerral) Brasher of Loveland, CO, Jana (Steve) McLaughlin of Mt. Pleasant.
Please visit the funeral home website for a full obituary.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
Please send condolences to
