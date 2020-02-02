Vera Bernice Thornton
March 22, 1934 – January 27, 2020
RACINE – Vera Bernice (nee: Huggins) Thornton, 85, passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020 at the Villa at Lincoln Park.
She was born in Racine on March 22, 1934, the daughter of the late Henry "Jerry" and Bernice "Bee" (nee: McCoy) Huggins. On August 12, 1950, Vera was united in marriage to William Thornton at Holy Communion Lutheran Church. She worked as a CNA at St. Mary's Hospital and at Lincoln Village.
Vera was a longtime member of Holy Communion Lutheran Church. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, gardening, reading, cross-word puzzles, camping and fishing. More than anything, Vera loved caring for her family.
Surviving are husband, Bill Thornton Sr., children, Bill (Kathy) Thornton Jr., Scott (Sharon) Thornton, Jon (Francine) Thornton, Randy (Shelly) Thornton, 11 grandchildren, ten great grandchildren and her sister, Bonnie (Chuck) Kaprelian. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by her parents, sister, Margie (Jim) Toutant and daughter-in-law, Judy Thornton.
Funeral services will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 3 p.m. Visitation will take place at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until the time of service. She will be laid to rest at West Lawn Memorial Park at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Diabetes Association or the Alzheimer's Association.
Vera's family would like to thank the staff of The Villa at Lincoln Park for their compassionate care.
