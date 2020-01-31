Vera Bernice Thornton
Vera Bernice Thornton

Vera Bernice Thornton

March 22, 1934 — January 27, 2020

RACINE — Vera Bernice (nee: Huggins) Thornton, 85, passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020 at the Villa at Lincoln Park.

Funeral services will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 3 p.m. Visitation will take place at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until the time of service. She will be laid to rest at West Lawn Memorial Park at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Diabetes Association or the Alzheimer’s Association.

Please see Sunday’s Journal Times for complete obituary.

Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

262-632-4479

Service information

Feb 5
Visitation
Wednesday, February 5, 2020
1:00PM-3:00PM
Sturino Funeral Home
3014 Northwestern Avenue
Racine, WI 53404
Feb 5
Funeral Service
Wednesday, February 5, 2020
3:00PM
Sturino Funeral Home
3014 Northwestern Avenue
Racine, WI 53404
