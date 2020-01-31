Vera Bernice Thornton

March 22, 1934 — January 27, 2020
RACINE — Vera Bernice (nee: Huggins) Thornton, 85, passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020 at the Villa at Lincoln Park.
Funeral services will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 3 p.m. Visitation will take place at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until the time of service. She will be laid to rest at West Lawn Memorial Park at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Diabetes Association or the Alzheimer’s Association.
Please see Sunday’s Journal Times for complete obituary.
Service information
Feb 5
Visitation
Wednesday, February 5, 2020
1:00PM-3:00PM
Sturino Funeral Home
3014 Northwestern Avenue
Racine, WI 53404
Feb 5
Funeral Service
Wednesday, February 5, 2020
3:00PM
Sturino Funeral Home
3014 Northwestern Avenue
Racine, WI 53404
