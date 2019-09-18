{{featured_button_text}}

October 9, 1926—September 15, 2019

Velma R. Andersen, 92, of Burlington, passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Brookdale in Kenosha.

Born in Middleton, Idaho on October 9, 1926, she was the daughter of Jessie “Pete” and Alta (nee Hulbert) Myers. Her early life was spent in Idaho where she was salutatorian of her class at Middleton High School. She also attended Boise Teacher’s College, Dominican College and University of Wisconsin in Milwaukee.

On April 3, 1954 in Winnemucca, Nevada, she was united in marriage to Lawrence Andersen Jr. He preceded her in death on March 5, 2011. Velma was a resident of the Burlington area for over 40 years. She was a teacher for the Kenosha School District, specializing in diagnostics of children with learning disabilities. She also co-authored a book of English diagnostic tests for children. Velma was a member of First Congregational Church in Rochester and a member of the NRA. She was an avid bicyclist who enjoyed camping, hiking and gardening, and had numerous flower gardens at her home.

Velma is survived by her children, Lawrence Andersen III and Chuck (Maria Dolores) Andersen; grandchildren, Lawrence (Jamie) Andersen IV, Ronald (Frances) Andersen and Charles Andersen Jr.; seven great-grandchildren; great-great grandson, Kolten and siblings, Lindy Myers, Joan Endicott and Roberta Thomas. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, grandson Brady and brothers Clint and Duane.

Memorial contributions may be made to the First Congregational Church in Rochester.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

Services for Velma will be held Friday, September 20, 2019 at 12:30 PM at First Congregational Church in Rochester. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 4 PM until 6 PM with a prayer service at 6 PM and again on Friday, September 20, 2019 from 11:30 AM until 12:30 PM at the church. Burial will follow the service at 2:00 PM on Friday, September 20, 2019 at The Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory

625 S. Browns Lake Drive

Burlington, WI 53105

(262) 763-3434

www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com

To send flowers to the family of Velma Andersen, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Events

Sep 19
Visitation
Thursday, September 19, 2019
4:00PM-6:00PM
First Congregational Church
103 S. State St.
Rochester, WI 53167
Order flowers for Velma's Visitation
Guaranteed delivery before Velma's Visitation begins.
Sep 20
Visitation
Friday, September 20, 2019
11:30AM-12:30PM
First Congregational Church
103 S. State St.
Rochester, WI 53167
Order flowers for Velma's Visitation
Guaranteed delivery before Velma's Visitation begins.
Sep 20
Service
Friday, September 20, 2019
12:30PM
First Congregational Church
103 S. State St.
Rochester, WI 53167
Order flowers for Velma's Service
Guaranteed delivery before Velma's Service begins.
Sep 20
Graveside
Friday, September 20, 2019
2:00PM
Southern WI Veterans Memorial Cemetery
21731 Spring St.
Union Grove, WI 53182
Order flowers for Velma's Graveside
Guaranteed delivery before Velma's Graveside begins.

Tags

Load comments